ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A child has died after being struck by a semi-truck while riding a bicycle on Wednesday in Orange County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy was hit around 2:30 p.m. near Wetherbee Road and Landstar Boulevard.

The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, but did not survive.

Troopers said the semi-truck did not stop. It is unknown if the driver was aware that the truck hit anything and investigators are not calling the crash a hit-and-run.

