'Don't Fauci my Florida': Gov. DeSantis merch takes a jab at Dr. Fauci, masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has some pretty interesting gear in the official merchandise section of his website.

Need something to keep your drink cold? You can purchase a set of two coozies with the phrase, 'How the hell am I going to drink a beer with a mask on' for just $12. There are also coozies and t-shirts available with the phrase 'Don't Fauci my Florida'.

DeSantis has been a public critic of Dr. Anthony Fauci after Fauci said Florida's initial move to lift state-level capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants was "very concerning."

DeSantis responded by saying said the state of Florida had a commitment to allow people the opportunity to work.

"At a time when folks in our service industries, particularly restaurants, lodging and hospitality have... completely shut down, we just want to send the message, some may want to shut you down. We want to pull you up," DeSantis said. "We've got your back if you're a waitress or a cook or a family-owned business."

In May, the governor issued an executive order suspending city and county mask mandates and other local virus-related restrictions. Many other states across the country have not yet relaxed mask guidelines.