ORLANDO, Fla. — There could be a little light at the end of the Disney World closure tunnel.

While there is still no reopening date for Disney World parks in Florida, ticket reservations are available to purchase now for trips starting on July 1. Disney previously wasn't accepting reservations before June 1.

July is a peak month for Disney World with single park tickets costing as much as $135 for one day.

Disney parks in Florida and California have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced last week that the Disney Springs shopping complex will begin a phased reopening on May 20.

One of the first Disney parks to close, Shanghai Disneyland, reopened Monday after four months. The park opened with a limited capacity, requirements for face masks and temperature screenings and reservation-only tickets.

Last week, Disney Parks' Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel shared some updates about what procedures the company is considering when it starts to reopen its other parks. Those plans and considerations include:

Phased reopening

Physical distancing and capacity measures

Enhanced cleanliness and sanitation

Temperature screening and protective equipment support

Cast member training

These procedures are also being considered for Disney stores in shopping centers as well as the parks.

