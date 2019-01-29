ORLANDO, Fla. — A Walt Disney World restaurant employee has temporarily stepped away from work after testing positive for hepatitis A.

According to CBS affiliate WKMG, the employee works at the frontier-themed restaurant Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort. The facility was immediately cleaned and sanitized after Disney learned about the worker's diagnosis.

“Nothing is more important to us than safety," a Disney spokesperson told WKMG. "Upon learning this news, we immediately began working with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. The impacted cast member has not worked since being diagnosed and will not return until officially cleared by the Department of Health. We are not aware of anyone else becoming ill and continue to be engaged with the Department of Health to ensure we have all of the right processes in place to protect our cast members and guests."

Disney told the TV station it would be launching extra safety measures and making hepatitis A vaccines available to all employees.

Sign up for the GMJ On the Go Thanks for signing up! Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please check your email to confirm your subscription. Please try again later.

Submit

Related: Hepatitis A cases are climbing quickly in Florida

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious virus that attacks the liver. Symptoms may include yellowing of the skin and eyes, fever, diarrhea, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain, dark-colored urine or pale stool.

If you notice any of these symptoms, immediately seek medical attention. Most people recover over time, but some need to be hospitalized.

The Florida Department of Health confirms there is no mandated routine testing for food workers—but there are strict standards for hand-washing and glove use.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.