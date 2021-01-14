Did you collect unemployment payments in 2020? Check your tax document

Some Floridians who collected unemployment payments in 2020 are reporting issues with their 1099-G form provided by the state.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Some Floridians who collected unemployment payments in 2020 are reporting issues with their 1099-G form provided by the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Claimants are reporting inaccurate amounts listed for “Reemployment Assistance,” “Taxes Withheld” or both.

New mother Ciara Garcia said this is one more obstacle she’ll have to overcome with her struggles with the unemployment system.

“On the tax form it says I received more,” Garcia said. “I didn’t even get that amount. So I would be lying on the tax form if I go with this one.”

When calculating what amount of Reemployment Assistance that should be listed, make sure to add in any FPUC or LWA payments that may have been received in months past.

Other claimants say they can’t access the document at all.

Some, like Dirara Batista, can’t see their document.

“When I go in connect, I don’t have the access link to access the document,” Batista said.

Others are receiving an error message when trying to access it.

If you’re having trouble accessing the document, make sure your pop-up blocker is off.

If you are receiving an error message when trying to access the document, some people have reported success in downloading the form by doing this trick: press the back button from the error message and get a grey screen with info then you back it again and download may start.

DEO said if you do not agree with your 1099-G form, report it to 1099grequest.myflorida.com.