Florida governor proposes toll road relief during next year's legislative session

If lawmakers give the OK, the proposal would apply to toll roads across the state and would start July 1, 2023, and continue through June 30, 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday a legislative proposal to provide discounts on tolls for frequent commuters using any toll roads across the Sunshine State.

At a news conference in Miami, DeSantis explained the proposal will also give Floridians who use tolls transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions in a month a 50 percent credit on their monthly bill.

According to the governor, the Florida Department of Transportation will automatically credit the frequent toll users every month — saving them around $550 over a course of a year.

“I think this is something that will be well received by the public and by the representatives...," DeSantis said at the Florida Department of Transportation District 6 Headquarters. "This is really just one proposal [and] we're going to do a lot more because we see there's going to be a lot of different ways we're going to be able to help lessen the burden on folks as they struggle with rising grocery costs and utilities and housing and everything that has really, really gone up..."

If passed, the proposal would apply to all toll roads across the state and would start July 1, 2023, and continue to bring relief until June 30, 2024.

To see a map of included toll facilities in the proposal, click here.

“For over a decade, I have fought tirelessly to ensure that our expressway authorities, specifically Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, were being transparent and accountable to Floridians, as well as providing much-needed toll relief,” Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez said in a statement. “This expanded toll savings program has the potential to positively impact families in South Florida and beyond.

"I join Governor DeSantis in calling on the Legislature to pass this important piece of legislation during the 2023 Legislative Session.”

This proposal is an addition added to the SunPass Savings Program that DeSantis announced on Aug. 25, which will credit drivers up to 25% of their tolls back to them every month for the next six months.

That program took effect Sept. 1, and drivers will start seeing that discount applied to their account in October, DeSantis said.

Drivers who take 40 trips along toll roads per month will get a 20% credit applied to their accounts; those who make 80 trips a month will receive 25% credit. DeSantis said you don't have to do anything to get the discount, just make sure your SunPass account is in good standing.