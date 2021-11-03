Watch Live: Florida Gov. DeSantis to speak from Lake City

Recently, DeSantis canceled the collections of fines for violations of local governments' COVID-related restrictions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be hosting a news conference Thursday from Lake City.

He is expected to talk about COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

9:30 a.m.

In an executive order issued Wednesday, the governor granted clemency to both businesses and individuals who may have been fined for violating a local government restriction put in place over the past year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This applies to any fines given out between March 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021.

In September, the governor put a halt to local governments collecting fines from individuals who violated local mask mandates. That executive order did not extend to businesses.