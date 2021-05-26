DeSantis signs bill aimed at preventing pandemic-related fraud

The bill unanimously passed both the Florida House and Senate.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With the flick of his pen, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Tuesday that targets anyone running a scam regarding personal protective equipment or vaccines.

House Bill 9, "Protecting Consumers Against Pandemic-related Fraud," means those caught in the act can now face felony charges and prosecution by the state attorney or statewide prosecutor.

"It is unlawful for any person to knowingly and willfully make a materially false or misleading statement or to knowingly and willfully disseminate false or misleading information relating to the characteristics, authenticity, effectiveness, or availability of personal protective equipment," the bill reads, in part.

The same applies to the dissemination of false or misleading information related to the availability of or access to a vaccine for COVID-19 or any other pandemic disease.

Under the bill, action can be taken against any marketing or advertising materials, website, social media platform, phone call, text message, or email that intentionally takes place in the fraudulent act in exchange for funds.

The Attorney General is also able to bring civil action for a believed violation of the now-law and seek injunctions or restraining orders to shut down any platforms seeking to spread fraudulent information.