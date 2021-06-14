x
Gov. DeSantis holding press conference at Miami-Dade County synagogue

The governor is set to speak at the Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside at 1:15 p.m.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference Monday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

The governor is set to speak at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a synagogue in Surfside, at 1:15 p.m.

You can watch the governor's news conference live below at 1:15.

Last week, DeSantis received 13 bills from the Florida Legislature. The governor has until June 24, 2021, to act on these bills:

  • CS/CS/CS/SB 76 – Insurance
  • SB 794 – Independent Living Services
  • CS/CS/SB 1018 – Largemouth Bass
  • SB 7014 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • SB 7022 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • CS/HB 311 – Public Records
  • HB 467 – Insurance Adjuster Examination Requirements
  • CS/HB 519 – Required Health Education Instruction
  • HB 827 – School District Funding
  • CS/HB 847 – Florida Postsecondary Academic Library Network
  • CS/CS/CS/HB 1069 – Public Records
  • CS/CS/HB 1349 – Assistance Programs
  • HB 7007 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

