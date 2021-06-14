Gov. DeSantis holding press conference at Miami-Dade County synagogue

The governor is set to speak at the Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside at 1:15 p.m.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference Monday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

The governor is set to speak at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a synagogue in Surfside, at 1:15 p.m.

You can watch the governor's news conference live below at 1:15.

Last week, DeSantis received 13 bills from the Florida Legislature. The governor has until June 24, 2021, to act on these bills: