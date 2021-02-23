Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Hialeah Tuesday

Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Hialeah on Tuesday morning.
He will be speaking at Navarro Discount Pharmacy at 9 a.m.
Lieutenant-Governor Jeanette Nuñez is also expected to be in attendance.
On Friday, DeSantis highlighted proposed legislation aimed at strengthening election integrity.
In his proposed measures, DeSantis reflected on the November presidential election, saying that other states took several weeks or even months to count votes, while Florida had 99 percent of votes in by election night