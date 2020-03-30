TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family have reason to celebrate.

While touring the state and delivering the latest information on COVID-19, the governor and his wife, Casey, welcomed their third child.

In a tweet Monday morning, Casey DeSantis said, "Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world. At 7 lbs 4 oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own. Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister!"

DeSantis retweeted his wife's post by saying, "Counting our blessings. Casey and the kids are doing great."

