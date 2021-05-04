Earlier Tuesday, the governor signed two early education bills from Vero Beach. He's set to speak at West Miami Middle School at 3 p.m.

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills aiming to improve early education in the state Tuesday at the Childcare Resources of Indian River.

HB419 focuses on early learning and student success, while HB7011 brings attention to student literacy. Both will become law effective July 1.

“It’s a way to really put students on a path to success," the governor said about signing the two bills.

DeSantis says, collectively, the bills will make meaningful improvements to state accountability when it comes to early learning programs thousands of Floridians rely on each year.

“This legislation, for accountability, will turn the tide for these families and their students; and they will make them more prepared than ever to enter kindergarten," he added.

Under the bills, VPK programs would be prioritized to leverage coordinated screening and progress monitoring programs and identify “emergent literacy and mathematic skills deficiencies," according to the governor.

The bills will also allow for personalized interventions to help kids from falling behind.

“I think these are bills that are really, really going to make an impact and I think these are major sweeping reforms and I’m proud to be able to sign them into law," DeSantis said.