DeSantis and Corcoran said an amended education order "puts the onus on schools" to communicate and work with families in remote learning options.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Monday provided more details on what the spring semester will look like for Florida students.

While it was previously announced that schools would continue to stay open and offering in-person and remote learning options for students, DeSantis said an amended July emergency order regarding schools "doubles down on Florida's commitment to our students and our parents."

"Every parent in Florida can take that to the bank," he said.

A key change to the order is a requirement for school districts to notify parents if a student is struggling with remote learning. Unless the parents opt out and work with the school to create an education plan to remain virtual while catching up, the student will have to return to in-person learning, Corcoran said.

"If the district is saying, your child is not doing well in that mode...you have to move them out of that mode," Corcoran said.

The order "still offers the parents the choice, (but) puts the onus on the schools" to make sure students in remote learning options are still getting a quality education, DeSantis said.

According to the amended order, filed Monday morning, as part of their Spring 2021 Education Plans, districts must include a Spring Intervention Plan for students who need "expanded learning and supplemental interventions and services."

Those plans must detail what kind of assistance a student would need for reading and mathematics and an explanation of how the district will work with the family to ensure the student doesn't fall behind.

"Spring Intervention Plans must be designed to focus on closing achievement gaps, particularly those that were exacerbated during the pandemic," the order states.

When it comes to school funding, DeSantis and Corcoran said about two dozen districts in the state saw student population growth this school year and will get appropriate extra funding for those increases.

DeSantis called the closure of schools around the country to combat the spread of COVID-19 a public health mistake and said those who believe schools need to close because of the pandemic are "today's flat-earthers."

"We think things are going in a much better direction now," DeSantis said. "We're going to have our schools open; we understand it's very important."

Monday's news conference at Boggy Creek Elementary School in Kissimmee was DeSantis' first public appearance in 26 days.

DeSantis had not held a news conference since Nov. 4, the day after the election, to tout Florida's speedy ballot counting. DeSantis has been releasing recorded video messages on social media regarding vaccines and treatment for the coronavirus.

Florida is nearing 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.

What other people are reading right now: