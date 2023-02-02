DeSantis announces $144 million for broadband access in rural areas

The money will be distributed between 58 different broadband projects in 41 Florida counties.

MILTON, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a portion of his proposed $115 billion state budget will go toward bringing high-speed Internet access to Floridians who need it.

At a Thursday morning news conference in the Panhandle, the governor said Florida is awarding $144 million in broadband access grants.

Polk County is the only one in the Tampa Bay area included in the program, with $4,734,786 going toward 8 miles of fiber optic cable to provide fixed wireless service to underserved locations. The services will hit 22,169 locations in and around Lakeland, Winter Haven, Haines City and Lake Wales, according to a release from the governor's office.

“One of the aspects of infrastructure that we’ve embraced...is making sure we're expanding access for broadband to make sure that all communities have access to high-speed Internet," DeSantis said. "It’s just important for how our society functions."

This will build on the $400 million that the state put toward expanding broadband access last year, according to DeSantis. The governor also mentioned that his budget proposal includes $30 million for rural infrastructure.

“We need the infrastructure. It’s important for business. It’s important for people to be able to use these tools," he said. "But we also want to make sure that our kids, that there’s a good balance between what’s going on with, like, online or a computer versus what’s going on in kind of the real world and getting out and actually experiencing life."

The expansion of Internet access has been a priority in recent years at both the state and national levels.

The Biden administration's $1 trillion infrastructure package included $14.2 billion for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which was passed in 2021. The program launched in 2022 to provide $30 monthly subsidies on Internet service for millions of lower-income households.

“High-speed internet is not a luxury any longer. It’s a necessity,” President Biden said in May 2022.

SpaceX has also launched thousands of Starlink satellites to provide Internet service in remote areas.

Starlink provides high-speed, low latency broadband internet starting at $110 a month for North America, Europe, Australia and now traveling RVs, according to the company's website.