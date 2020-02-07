Deputies: Wanted fugitive shot by deputies in Flagler County

The man was shot several times by three deputies, according to investigators.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted fugitive was shot by deputies in Flagler County overnight, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place outside a home on Sabal Palm Street in Bunnell, officials said.

Deputies say the man was a wanted fugitive and they pulled him over. When they did, they say he opened the passenger door where he was sitting and pulled out a gun.

That's when he was shot several times by three deputies, according to investigators.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.