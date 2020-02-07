Deputies: Wanted fugitive shot by deputies in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted fugitive was shot by deputies in Flagler County overnight, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
The incident took place outside a home on Sabal Palm Street in Bunnell, officials said.
Deputies say the man was a wanted fugitive and they pulled him over. When they did, they say he opened the passenger door where he was sitting and pulled out a gun.
That's when he was shot several times by three deputies, according to investigators.
The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
None of the deputies were hurt and they are currently on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.