Marion County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 32-year-old Ocala woman who might be in danger.

Stephanie Durbin left her home about 4 p.m. Sunday and has not been seen since. Her family said she made some statements that have them concerned for her safety.

She is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and blonde eyes. Durbin was last seen wearing a peach-colored top and gray sweatpants.

It's believed she was driving a blue 2006 Cadillac SUV with Florida Dag INEA49. She was headed toward the Pearl Britain Plaza area near 35th Street NE.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

