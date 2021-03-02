Deputies searching for ATV driver after deadly double shooting in Lake City

A 17-year-old died as a result of the shooting. Another 17-year-old victim was injured and has non-life-threatening injuries.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information regarding an ATV driver that may have been in the same area that a deadly double shooting occurred Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old died as a result of the shooting. That victim has been identified by deputies as Dionne Leslie of Lake City.

Another 17-year-old victim was injured and has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. in the area of SE Lochlynn Terrace and SE Putnam Street. The crime scene, in a residential area near a daycare, was cleared just before 10 p.m.

Authorities told First Coast News on Tuesday that they had a person of interest but haven't taken anyone into custody as of Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office spokesperson said they're not releasing details about the person of interest because they don't want to compromise the investigation.

Detectives say they were made aware of at least one ATV operating in the area around the time of the shooting. The public is asked to contact detectives with any information regarding who was operating the ATV.

Detectives are following up on other leads as well, and the investigation remains very active. Anyone with information regarding this incident may also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County.

UPDATE from the @ColumbiaSheriff on double shooting in Lake City Tuesday night: second victim, a 17-year-old, not identified has non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim, 17-year-old Dionne Leslie died. Deputies say there was an ATV in area at the time of shooting (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UTDApfHBdR — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) February 3, 2021

The sheriff's office said the motive for the shooting is not known, nor is the relationship between the shooter and the victims.

“We are saddened with this tragic event in our community,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family, and our team will continue to work diligently to bring closure to this case.”

Tips may be submitted through the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 386-754-7099 or by submitting a tip online at www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.