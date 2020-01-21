A Flagler County woman is facing felony charges after she was arrested last Friday in Palm Coast for reportedly biting a deputy while resisting arrest, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called out to 58 Brookside Lane on Jan. 17 in reference to a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they came in contact with 38-year-old Cherie Saunders in the driveway of the home.

Deputies say she had slurred speech and a heavy scent of alcohol coming from her.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that Saunders reportedly slapped a man in the home. When they tried to resolve the situation, deputies say Saunders became "extremely argumentative" and uncooperative. She then approached deputies "in a threatening manner" and began kicking and screaming when they tried to put her in handcuffs, according to the sheriff's office.

Saunders reportedly bit and held onto one of the deputies on his right calf, the sheriff's office said. She reportedly didn't let go until another deputy was able to free her grip. As a result, the deputy had a two-inch mark with broken skin, swelling and bruising, the sheriff's office reports.

The deputy who was bitten fell ill and lost consciousness moments after the bit, deputies say. He was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

"If you attack my deputies, you will not win and you will go to the Green Roof Inn facing serious charges," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "... Thankfully the deputy was not seriously injured by her actions."

Saunders was arrested and charged with two felonies: battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. She was also charged with one misdemeanor: domestic battery. She was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

In 2018, police records show Saunders was arrested for resisting an officer without violence.