Semi-truck carrying 1,000 pounds of cocoa destroyed in fire on Florida highway

The fire was a result of a suspected brake malfunction, firefighters say.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida firefighters Monday spent the morning battling a blaze that was sparked on a semi-truck in Daytona Beach.

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, the fire happened in the early morning after the truck's brakes reportedly malfunctioned on Interstate 95. The precious cargo inside the truck? Firefighters say cocoa — 1,000 bags of cocoa to be exact.

Photos provided by the fire department show the semi-trailer carrying the cocoa scorched and torn apart. Authorities say the driver was not injured in the fire and no other cars were involved.