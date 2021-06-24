A $100,000 reward is being offered for anyone that helps lead police to an arrest.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man they say shot one of their officers in the head Wednesday night.

The department says the man has been identified as Othal Wallace, 29. He may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with California license plate 7TNX532, according to police.

Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. when the officer responded to a "suspicious incident."

The officer was transported to a local hospital where the department says he underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

A $100,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help police locate Wallace.

Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

