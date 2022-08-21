Watch: Boat explodes, goes up in flames in Daytona Beach, injuring 4

The boat exploded shortly after fueling, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said. It went up in flames, injuring four people.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A boat was caught exploding and bursting into flames on a security tape Sunday. The incident happened at Halifax Harbor Marina in Daytona Beach.

People can be seen on the ship before the explosion happens. One person is beside the boat. Debris flies through the air as flames erupt out of the boat. The person beside the boat takes off running.

Four people were injured, one of whom had to be airlifted to a hospital in Orlando, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.

DBFD responded to the scene. They were able to put the fire out, but the boat began to sink afterward.