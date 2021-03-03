x
Daytona Beach International Airport evacuated, flights diverted after possible bomb threat

Law enforcement officers are currently on scene to sweep the airport.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A bomb threat has forced Daytona Beach International Airport to be evacuated, according to authorities. 

The airport tweeted just before 10 a.m. that out of an abundance of caution, it was being cleared and incoming flights were being diverted due to a potential threat.

Passengers were informed to contact their airlines for updated flight information while the sheriff's office investigates. 

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that deputies along with officers from the Daytona Beach Police Department were responding to a bomb threat.

"Thanks for your patience while the airport is checked and cleared," it wrote on Twitter.

WESH-TV reports the possible threat came in through an email. Right now, only one American Airlines flight has been diverted. according to the news outlet.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

