Daytona Beach International Airport evacuated, flights diverted after possible bomb threat

Law enforcement officers are currently on scene to sweep the airport.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A bomb threat has forced Daytona Beach International Airport to be evacuated, according to authorities.

The airport tweeted just before 10 a.m. that out of an abundance of caution, it was being cleared and incoming flights were being diverted due to a potential threat.

Passengers were informed to contact their airlines for updated flight information while the sheriff's office investigates.

Alert: due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution, Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated. Law enforcement is on scene. Incoming flights have been diverted. Passengers should contact their airlines for updated flight info. — DaytonaBeach Airport (@FlyDAB) March 3, 2021

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that deputies along with officers from the Daytona Beach Police Department were responding to a bomb threat.

"Thanks for your patience while the airport is checked and cleared," it wrote on Twitter.

WESH-TV reports the possible threat came in through an email. Right now, only one American Airlines flight has been diverted. according to the news outlet.

Deputies and @DaytonaBchPD are at Daytona Beach International Airport @FlyDAB in response to a bomb threat. Thanks for your patience while the airport is checked and cleared! — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 3, 2021

