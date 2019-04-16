JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Colorado police agencies are on the lookout for an "armed and dangerous" woman who is "infatuated with Columbine school shooting" according to a Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force alert distributed to law enforcement.

Sol Pais, 18, is accused of making a threat against the Denver metropolitan area that prompted lockouts at multiple Colorado schools, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and FBI.

According to the alert, Pais is believed to be in the Littleton area and is "attempting to buy firearms."

Law enforcement has been instructed to detain Pais and evaluate her mental health status if they contact her.

Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Pais was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County and was wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots, law enforcement said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI tipline at 303-630-6227. The public should not approach her.

Mike Taplin with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies first became aware of Pais through the FBI.

"I believe it to be a general threat to schools, not a specific school," Taplin said.

This threat prompted the Colorado Department of Education to tweet a recommendation that all area schools should go on alert.

"The Department of Public Safety recommends all schools in the Denver metro area conduct a lockout and controlled release immediately," the tweet says.

The following school districts are on lockout and conducting a controlled release:

Cherry Creek. (All after school activities cancelled.)

Aurora Public Schools.

Jeffco Schools. ("After-school activities, sports and practices will occur as scheduled EXCEPT for Columbine High School, where all such activities are canceled," according to a post from the district.)

Westminster Public Schools. ("Middle and innovation schools are under a controlled release, and there will be no bus service until updated information is released by law enforcement.")

Douglas County Schools.

Adams 14 School District. ("At this time, students who normally walk home will not be allowed to walk home until further notice. All after school activities will also remain on a lock out and modified accordingly," the district said in a tweet.)

Adams 12. ("All middle schools & BASE programs will release as scheduled. Transportation will run on as normal > no change for those who normally walk home. All outdoor practices and games at district High Schools have been canceled for today," the district said.)

Englewood Schools. ("The buses will run normal," the district said.)

Mapleton Public Schools — Adams County District 1. ("Students will be escorted to buses by adults. Adults will be near school front entrances to assist parents needing to pick up their children.Students that normally walk home will need to be picked up at their school. After school activities are also operating on a lockout, meaning students are to remain inside the building until the lockout is lifted.")

Clear Creek School District announced that the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office has asked them to place all of their schools on lockdown.

One Denver school — Grant Ranch ECE-8 School at 5400 S. Jay Circle in Littleton — has been placed on lockout, according to Denver Public Schools spokesperson Will Jones. Jones said the district is not conducting additional lockouts and that all after-school activities are occurring indoors.

A lockout means that it's business as usual inside the buildings, but that entry and exit to the buildings are restricted. A controlled release means parents must show their ID when they pick up students.

In general, lockouts are ordered when there is an issue outside the building, and it's most often related to police activity that could pose a threat, according to the district's website.

SHARE

9NEWS (KUSA) WANTED | The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and FBI are looking for Sol Pais, who is accused of making the possibly credible threats that prompted lockdowns and lockouts at schools around the...

RETWEET

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS