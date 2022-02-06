10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida coast

A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles off Key Largo.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, the U.S. Coast Guard reports.

Capt. Shawn Koch says the boat didn't have lifejackets or safety equipment, and the people on the vessel likely wouldn't have survived the night if they hadn't been rescued.

Six of the migrants were repatriated to Cuba while four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said, according to The Associated Press.

The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.