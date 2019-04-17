BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a multi-acre brush fire.

Officials said the fire is in the area of Golfview Avenue and Flora Vista Place in Port St. John.

The fire has stretched to 300 acres wide just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday and is 50 percent contained.

The Florida Forest Service is also on the scene.

Highway 407 between State Road 528 and Interstate 95 has been shut down until further notice due to low visibility, officials said.

WESH 2 News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.