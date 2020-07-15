Florida COVID-19 relief fund established for veterans, asking for donations

Funds will go towards paying essential bills and purchasing Publix gift cards for veterans who may not be able to make ends meet.

With cases statewide surging, the coronavirus is impacting Florida’s veterans, active-duty military members and their families. However, there is relief available.

The Florida Veterans Foundation is teaming up with The American Legion and the Department of Florida, to establish a program that supports Florida's veterans in need during the pandemic.

Funds will go towards paying essential bills and purchasing Publix gift cards for veterans who may not be able to make ends meet.

Requirements:

Funds and assistance is available to veteran, active duty military, or immediate family members

Must have been a Florida Resident for a minimum of 120 Days

Must be experiencing an unforeseeable emergency

Assistance must be used for shelter, utilities, food (in the form of a gift card), or some transportation or medical expenses.

All funds are granted one-time annually per household.

"Please find it in your heart to donate so that we can make a greater impact and support all service members who need us during this chaotic time," said the Florida Veterans Foundation. "Programs are privately funded and are not equipped to fund the expected demand of our veteran community and will rely on the support of corporations and individuals."