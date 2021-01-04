Couple with reported ties to Q-Anon held in Jacksonville on charges related to Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

According to an article written by the Tampa Bay Times, the Buteau's are from Ocala and reportedly have been close followers of the Q-Anon movement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people believed to have been involved in the riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6 will make their initial appearance today in Florida.

Jamie Buteau and Jennifer Buteau are in custody in Jacksonville on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol, according to a press release sent by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Thursday.

They will make their initial appearance Thursday at the Golden-Collum Memorial Federal Building and United States Courthouse in Ocala at 2 p.m, according to the release.

Their arrests were initially made by Special Agents from FBI Jacksonville but the case is led by the FBI Washington Field Office and the USAO-DC.

According to an article written by the Tampa Bay Times, the Buteau's are from Ocala and reportedly have been close followers of the Q-Anon movement.

The newspaper reports that the Buteau's attended a 2018 Trump Rally in Tampa and during which, said that they believe there were secret messages hidden around Trump's presidency.

"When Trump misspells in a tweet, that's a sign," Jamie Buteau reportedly told the Tampa Bay Times.

"When the lights turned out during a press conference in which Trump walked back comments about Russia's 2016 interference in America's elections, Q was sending a message, Jennifer Buteau reportedly said.