Future of Confederate statue in Putnam County in question as debate heats up over ordinance

The ordinance would prevent the removal of the Confederate monument located at the Putnam County Courthouse, even though commissioners already voted to remove it.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Words flew and tempers peaked during a Tuesday County Commissioners' workshop in Putnam County.

At the meeting was to present the first reading of the "Veterans Memorial Protection Ordinance." If passed, the ordinance would prevent the removal of the Confederate monument located at the Putnam County Courthouse, even though commissioners already voted to remove the structure.

The first draft of the ordinance states that “a monument or memorial located on public property may not be relocated, removed, altered, renamed, rededicated, or otherwise disturbed,” reports The Daytona Beach News Journal.

It also reportedly offers the same protection to public property dedicated in honor of a historical military figure or military event.

"...It's about the racism that lies behind the monument, that's why we're here," said Kevin Connor during the public comment portion of the meeting. "And we're here in particular, today in this room, because a complete lack of diversity of those who make decisions."

Connor went on to say 30 percent of the turnout for the meeting included people of color and that all commissioners are white.

Some individuals opposed to the removal of the Confederate monument showed up wearing T-shirts that read: “Florida veterans served; they all deserve our respect.”

"I agree with the ordinance, I think it needs to be out in place,"said Sheila Beck, who was wearing one of the shirts. "I really came up here just to thank everyone, but since it was so abruptly brought out that all of you are white... I think all of our city commissioners are African American and our mayor is African American."

"The Fourth of July is being called a racist day, the American flag is under attack now, it's been called racist," said Seber Newsome. "People of southern heritage knew this was gonna happen, five years ago I said Confederate monuments are low-hanging fruit, they are going after everything."

“If the Putnam County BOCC wants to keep a statue that was erected for that purpose then your legacy as a leader and your morals and values will be judged in the eyes of God," said Tevel Adams, cofounder of the Putnam Alliance for Equity and Justice. "How will your legacy as a leader be remembered? Will you push your own agenda even if it means breaking down and demoralizing the black community?"

The commission ended the meeting and decided to take another look at the ordinance to be more inclusive of other types of historical monuments.