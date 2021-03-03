Deputies look for answers after heinous kidnapping, rape in Marion County

While unconscious, the suspect raped the victim before leaving her beside the roadway according to deputies.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a recent crime where a victim was reportedly kidnapped, raped, and left on the side of the roadway.

Deputies say on Tuesday they became aware of a victim who had been kidnapped near the 9000 block of Baseline Road between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. that morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was forced into a vehicle by an unknown suspect, rendered unconscious and then driven away from the area.

Deputies say while unconscious, the suspect raped the victim before leaving her beside the roadway near the 8000 block of Highway 314.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“At that time of day, somebody saw something,” stated Sheriff Billy Woods. “We need your help to seek justice for the victim and get this violent criminal off of our streets.”

Even if you just saw a vehicle driving erratically on Baseline Road, depuites say no tip is too small. You can call 352-732-9111 or contact Detective Burleson at 352-368-3542 with information.