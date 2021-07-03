Coast Guard: Injured man rescued from capsized sailing boat 135 miles east of Daytona Beach

The man was transported to Daytona International Airport with injuries and a broken arm to await medical attention.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 65-year-old man was rescued from a capsized 38-foot sailing vessel by a Coast Guard helicopter aircrew on Saturday.

District Seven command center watchstanders received a phone call from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, stating a man had sent a message using his personal locator device stating he had a head injury and that his sailing boat was taking on water.

The watchstanders then directed the launch of an Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew and Jayhawk helicopter aircrew.

Authorities said the man was located 135 miles east of Daytona Beach.

The Jayhawk helicopter crew safely hoisted the man and transported him to Daytona International Airport with injuries and a broken arm to await medical attention.

“This case demonstrates the reliability and safety blanket provided by various types of emergency distress beacons,” said Lt. Shawn Antonelli, Command Duty Officer of District Seven Command Center. “It’s important for mariners to carry different forms of safety equipment and provide a float plan to family or friends so the Coast Guard can be notified if they don’t arrive to their destination as scheduled.”

The Coast Guard urges boaters to "always have the proper safety gear on board when getting on the water and if transiting off-shore to always have an emergency position locator beacon on board."