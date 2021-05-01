Gov. Ron DeSantis and CNN reporter get into heated exchange over state's vaccine rollout

Across the Tampa Bay area, there have been issues with county COVID-19 registration systems because of high demand from seniors 65 and older.

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and CNN reporter Rosa Flores had a tense exchange at a press conference Monday when she asked him about the state's rocky COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Video from CNN shows Flores ask DeSantis, "Governor, what has gone wrong with the rollout of the vaccine that we’ve seen phone lines jammed, websites crashing--"

While she continues her question, DeSantis replied, "there's a lot of demand."

The CNN video shows the two continue to talk over one another with DeSantis saying he's trying to answer the question and Flores saying she is just trying to complete her question.

The two go back and forth for more than a minute at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Then, when Flores finishes her question, DeSantis asks her if she investigated why there were lines and problems with the vaccine rollout, and she pressed him to tell her the reason.

"To complete it for you, governor, we’ve seen websites crash, and also, senior citizens waiting overnight for the vaccine," Flores says.

DeSantis tells her hospitals were sent the vaccine to distribute and decide how to dispense it and that the state is not dictating what hospitals do.

You can watch the full exchange here.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order states Phase 1 priority groups are frontline health care workers and people who work or live at a long-term care facility. People who are 65 and older are also eligible to receive vaccinations.

Across the Tampa Bay area, there have been issues with county COVID-19 registration systems because of high demand from seniors 65 and older.

