Citrus High School football player collapses at practice

INVERNESS, Fla. — Students and staff at Citrus High School are mourning the sudden loss of a football player who died Tuesday evening

The school said in a social media post that the student collapsed during football practice before being rushed to Citrus Memorial Hospital where they later died, according to the Citrus County School District.

In the days to follow, Citrus High School will provide counseling, support and services to students and staff, Principal Laura Mason said in a message shared on the school's Twitter account.

In a statement, Mason said, "We have suffered a great loss tonight and the pain we all feel is immeasurable."

A message from Principal Ms. Laura Mason... #onehurricane https://t.co/51GUqkgOBs — Citrus High School, Inverness, FL 🌀🌀🌀 (@CHSCanes) September 29, 2021

At this time, the cause of the student's death has not been released.