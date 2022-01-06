Children 5 or younger get free admission into Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando parks

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay along with SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando is offering Florida residents the opportunity of a lifetime with the Preschool Card.

TAMPA, Fla. — As we step into the new year, children between the ages of 3-5 can step into Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando for free!

That's right, you read that correctly.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay along with SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando is offering Florida residents the opportunity of a lifetime all through 2022 with the Preschool Card.

Any guests under the age limit wanting to ride fun rollercoasters at Busch Gardens or Adventure Island can do so for free with the Preschool Card up until Dec. 31.

These cards are not available at the park, they have to be registered online.

For all the little ones wanting to travel to Orlando to see some aquatic animals, there is a deadline to register for the Preschool Card.

According to SeaWorld's website, people must register online by Feb. 3 and redeem in-park by Feb. 28.

On the other hand, free parking is not included in the deal for both theme parks and a valid form of ID will be requested upon entry.

Also, the adults going to SeaWorld with the children can look forward to something new coming.

SeaWorld Orlando announced its new "Ice Breaker" roller coaster is set to open on Feb. 18. It features four backward and forward airtime-filled launches, with a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in the state.

That's 93-feet tall at a 100-degree angle.

The Arctic-themed coaster is set to open in the parks' Wild Arctic area.