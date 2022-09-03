Child falls from 3rd floor of Florida resort balcony

Police said a person found the child on the ground while walking to the gym.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A child has died from a fall at a Panama City Beach resort over the weekend.

Panama City Beach police officers responded to a report of a child falling from a balcony at around 7 a.m. at Laketown Wharf Resort on S. Thomas Drive.

The police department said that a 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony hours before at around 4:30 a.m., WJHG-TV reports. The outlet says a person headed to the gym nearby found the child on the ground.

The police department said the child did not survive the fall. The 4-year-old was with their family visiting from Georgia, according to WPLG-TV.