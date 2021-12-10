'She’s got an awful lot to live for': Gov. DeSantis puts faith in God as wife battles cancer

'We’ve got a lot of kids we’ve got to raise,' the governor said.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was not in a lot of pain. She just had a feeling she needed to get screened.

Soon after, the 41-year-old former television personality learned she had breast cancer.

It was announced earlier in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, provided an update on her diagnosis in response to a reporter's question Tuesday in St. Pete Beach.

“It’s not been easy," the governor said of the cancer battle.

Casey, who he has publicly described as a "true fighter," has accepted the diagnosis and been receiving medical care. DeSantis described the first lady as a "very, very strong woman."

“She’s like the healthiest person in the whole hospital…I think her view is ‘better me than somebody who may not be able to deal with it as [well],'" Gov. DeSantis added.

The governor has watched a loved one undergo breast cancer treatments before. His mom survived breast cancer when he was in elementary school. It was all a blur to him due to his age at the time. He hopes his own three children will be shielded somewhat from the situation because they are so young right now.

“Our kids are young enough that they don’t really know what’s going on," Gov. DeSantis explained.

But, those same children are a major reason why Casey DeSantis will fight so hard to beat the cancer.

“I know that this is a bad break, but she’s got an awful lot to live for," the governor told reporters.

Now, Florida's first couple is putting their faith in God.

“I got faith in the big guy upstairs," the governor said. "And I’ve got faith in her.”

Ron and Casey DeSantis married in 2010. She has been heavily involved in his administration, pushing forward mental health and education initiatives. The governor indicated she may be slightly less involved with some of her platforms as she works through cancer treatments. But, other people will pick up the torch where needed.

Gov. DeSantis encouraged men and women to get cancer screenings early. For more information on breast cancer screenings, specifically, check out this recent story from 10 Tampa Bay's Liz Crawford.