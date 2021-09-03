Busch Gardens offering free admission to active-duty military, veterans

The annual special offer celebrating those who serve our America's armed forces begins Tuesday and will continue until Sunday, June 27.

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens is welcoming veterans and active-duty military members, as well as their families, to its parks for free.

The free admission is a part of the Waves of Honor program, which has helped bring more than 100 million military members and veterans to the park for a day of fun with their families at the amusement park.

To claim their complimentary pass, military members must register online at www.WavesofHonor.com before May 16. They may register a ticket for themselves and up to three dependents. Tickets must be redeemed by June 27.

In addition to the free passes, service members and veterans may also purchase up to six tickets at a 50% discount.

If you are in the military serving overseas, your family may still take advantage of the complimentary pass. However, you will still need to register for the tickets with your Troop ID and will still only be eligible to receive three dependent passes.

“Following a challenging year, it’s a true privilege to honor the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice so much for our country,” said Marc Swanson, interim chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “We are honored to continue this longstanding tradition as a small gesture of the deep gratitude we owe all those who serve and offer their families the chance to make unforgettable memories.”