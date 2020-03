VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A brush fire in Volusia County has shut down part of Interstate 4 near International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach on Saturday.

Officials responded to heavy black smoke that seemed to be rising from the area of DeLand. Units are currently in the area of Beresford Avenue.

As of 3:25 p.m. Saturday, there are nearly 100 acres involved.

As of this time, there is no damage to structures. Officials do not know how, or where the fire started.

