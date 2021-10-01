x
Florida man claims $1M top prize from scratch-off game

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
Credit: Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Reginald Fields, 33, of Bradenton claimed a $1 million top prize from the "$5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME" scratch-off game at the Tampa District Office.

Fields reportedly chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

He purchased the scratch-off from K&S Food Market in Bradenton who will now receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The "$5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME" game launched back in January and features more than $199 million in cash prizes, including 24 top prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery. The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

