TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Reginald Fields, 33, of Bradenton claimed a $1 million top prize from the "$5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME" scratch-off game at the Tampa District Office.
Fields reportedly chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
He purchased the scratch-off from K&S Food Market in Bradenton who will now receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The "$5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME" game launched back in January and features more than $199 million in cash prizes, including 24 top prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery. The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.