Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a death investigation was underway.

Footage showed a white van at the scene covered in a yellow tarp, with an ambulance nearby. Police officers had the day care center blocked off with caution tape.

BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said an employee of the day care found the boy's body inside the van and called police around 3:20 p.m. It was unknown exactly how long the boy had been in the van.

"At some time, earlier today, the boy was transported to this facility in that van, what happened once they arrived here is under investigation," Concepcion said. "We don't know why the boy remained inside the vehicle, but evidently he ultimately succumbed to the environment in which he remained inside that van."

Concepcion said BSO victim advocates were with the boy's mother.

"Whether you're a parent or not, I'm sure you can imagine what it would be like to receive devastating news such as this," she said.

Detectives will investigate what led to the boy being left and whether anyone will face charges, Concepcion said.

"You would think that any facility that deals with children, especially young children, would have some kind of checks and balances or some kind of system," Concepcion said. "Unfortunately it's not the first time that we've heard of a case like this happening. These tragedies continue to happen."

