Bomb threat at Florida Capitol prompts temporary closure, FDLE says no explosives found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Out of an abundance of caution, Florida’s Capitol in Tallahassee will be closed to employees until 9 a.m., according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE says that a bomb threat was made overnight. However, the Capitol Complex has been swept by law enforcement and explosive detecting K9’s and no explosive devices were found.

