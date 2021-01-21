x
Bomb threat at Florida Capitol prompts temporary closure, FDLE says no explosives found

"Out of an abundance of caution, Florida’s Capitol is closed to employees until 9 a.m. today," tweeted FDLE.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Out of an abundance of caution, Florida’s Capitol in Tallahassee will be closed to employees until 9 a.m., according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE says that a bomb threat was made overnight. However, the Capitol Complex has been swept by law enforcement and explosive detecting K9’s and no explosive devices were found.

FULL TWEET:

"Out of an abundance of caution, Florida’s Capitol is closed to employees until 9 a.m. today. A bomb threat was made re: Florida Capitol overnight. Capitol Complex has been swept by LE & explosive detecting K-9’s.  No explosive devices were found & nothing suspicious identified."

First Coast News is working to learn more about this incident. Stay with us as we continue to update this story.

