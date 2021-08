This is due to a scheduled repair of a water main in the area, says Columbia County Florida Emergency Management.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Lake City in Columbia County, Florida.

Officials say SW Ace Lane, SW Cromwell Court, SW Blaine Court, SW Karen Court, and SW Donald Court until otherwise notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.

