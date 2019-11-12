JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers on Interstate-95 north got a sobering sight on Tuesday. The UPS truck involved in a deadly shootout on Friday was being towed to a location law enforcement officials would not specify.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said agencies cannot comment on an active investigation.

Jessica Cary said there are many different facilities the truck might be going to.

"Different labs are coordinating to process evidence," she said.

Four people were killed after two people suspected of armed robbery hijacked the UPS truck, starting a chase that ended in a hail of gunfire on a south Florida highway. The UPS driver, a bystander and the two suspects were killed.

A key question since has been how many bullets were fired by police and the hijackers. The bullet holes shown in the video suggest that the number was in the dozens.

Police have been widely criticized for engaging the hijackers on a crowded road, some even taking cover behind the cars of civilians. Supporters of the police action contend it was the only way to avoid an even more dire scenario.

