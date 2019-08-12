PENSACOLA, Fla. — As hospitals treat wounded victims from Friday's tragic shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a blood bank spokeswoman says the community stepped up in a big way to make donations.

"When a situation like this occurs, our distribution team is immediately notified and we begin to mobilize additional blood and get that blood to the hospitals that are servicing those patients," Susan Forbes of OneBlood told First Coast News. "We are seeing long lines of donors showing up at many of our donor centers throughout the panhandle."

Forbes expressed particular appreciation for those who donated before the tragedy, specifically those who make a point of donating as often as possible.

"Because they helped ensure that blood was available when this tragedy began to unfold, and it's their donations that were on hand to be able to help those patients," Forbes explained.

"Unfortunately, as we see more of these tragedies happening, the blood supply is playing a role each and every time in helping save these patients’ lives," she said. "So it’s about encouraging constant donations, every time you’re eligible."

OneBlood, which serves several southeastern states including Florida and Georgia, uses mobile donation buses at events but also urges people to make appointments to donate. To do so, click here.