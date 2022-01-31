Daytona Beach police are investigating. At least six total HBCUs across the US on Monday received similar threats.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A bomb threat aimed at a historically Black university in Florida has been cleared, Daytona Beach Police say.

Bethune-Cookman University was under lockdown for several hours Monday morning as law enforcement worked to investigate the threat, according to police.

"We have cleared the campus of any bomb threat," police tweeted just before 11 a.m. "Classes a @bethunecookman have been canceled for the day. We're asking the public to not come onto the BCU campus for the rest of the day unless it's absolutely necessary."

CBS affiliate WKMG-TV, citing a university spokesperson, reports a caller made a threat against the school. It was placed under lockdown just after 7:30 a.m.

The Daytona Police Department is investigating the threat, according to WESH-TV.

According to our TEGNA sister-stations 11Alive and WUSA, several other HBCUs were targeted Monday with threats.

11Alive says Albany State University's academic buildings were threatened. Classes at the university were canceled until further notice.

WUSA reports Bowie State University in Maryland and Howard University in Washington, D.C., both received threats.

According to CNN, at least six HBCUs, including Bethune-Cookman University received threats Monday morning. It is unclear if any of the threats are connected to each other.

Earlier this month, at least eight HBCUs received similar threats, 11Alive reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.