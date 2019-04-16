ORLANDO, Fla. —

A new bar and lounge will open at Disney’s Grand Floridian resort this year and will be inspired by the “magic and romance” of Beauty and the Beast.

A signature bar and cocktail lounge lit up by the glow of a gold chandelier inspired by Belle’s iconic dress will take the space formerly occupied by Mizner’s Lounge and Commander Porter’s shop. The chandelier even has subtle nods to the Beast’s rose.

Elsewhere, a formal library will have “classical baroque designs,” French furnishings and nods to the inhabitants of Beast’s castle. The garden room is inspired by the enchanted forest around the castle, and an outdoor patio will feature nods to the castle’s garden terrace.

Disney didn’t announce an opening date for the new bar but said it’s coming to the Grand Floridian in the fall.

