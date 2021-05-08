Multiple people hospitalized after South Florida mall shooting; police searching for shooter

Police say several people are in custody and are being questioned by detectives.

Multiple people have been hospitalized after a shooting inside a mall in South Florida, according to police.

Aventura Police first reported the shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday, saying officers were escorting everyone out of the mall and shutting the mall down.

Police later said three people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital. Several people were in custody, being questioned by detectives.

According to CBS Miami, a total of five people had to be treated for injuries. The news outlet reports the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near the Hugo Boss store at the mall.

WSVN says Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reports five people were taken to the hospital and one is a "trauma alert."

MORE DETAILS - 5 transported after incident at Aventura Mall leads to evacuation; WB William Lehman Causeway shut downhttps://t.co/GtmthtIiLV — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 8, 2021

WSVN says police are still searching for the shooter. Police say it is not an active shooter situation, according to CBS Miami.

“We heard bang, bang, bang, and they shut the doors. We are grateful to be alive and glad our kids were not here,” one shopper told CBS Miami.

#AventuraPolice We have several suspects involved in custody and being question by Detectives. We have 3 victims who have sustained NON- life threatening injuries and out being treated at local hospitals. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/SbpSqh6GZZ — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 8, 2021