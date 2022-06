The rocket will launch an experimental missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket will launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday evening.

The rocket will launch an experimental missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force, according to Spaceflight Now.

The rocket is expected to blast off around 6 p.m.

***There is a delay in the launch. At this time, it's not clear why there is a delay or when the rocket will take off.