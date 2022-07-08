Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren releases video vowing to fight DeSantis' 'abuse of power'

“I’m not going down without a fight. I’m a former federal prosecutor, the duly elected State Attorney, a native Floridian and a proud American," Warren said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Sunday, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren released a video vowing to fight Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' order for his suspension Thursday.

In a statement released with the video, Warren called DeSantis' actions an "illegal and dangerous abuse of power".

“I’m not going down without a fight. I’m a former federal prosecutor, the duly elected State Attorney, a native Floridian, and a proud American," Warren said in the video. "I refuse to let this man trample on your freedoms to speak your mind, to make your own health care decisions, and to have your vote count."

According to a statement from Warren, an armed sheriff’s deputy escorted him from his office on Thursday, with no time to address his 300 staff members or even read the governor’s order suspending him.

In the video, Warren states, "He [DeSantis] came down to Tampa—to Hillsborough County—to illegally remove me as part of some political circus.

"He did it because he wants to throw women and their doctors in jail based on a law that has already been found to violate Florida’s Constitution. He did it because he wants to enforce a law that discriminates against our LGBTQ community—a law that, at this point, doesn’t even exist. We won’t let him get away with it."

According to a news release from Warren, he is currently assembling his legal team to fight back against the order and announcements related to the legal case will be made in the coming days.

With this news making headlines, some may be wondering who exactly Warren is and the role he played in not only in Hillsborough County but also in Florida. Warren, born and raised in Gainesville, was elected as the Democratic state attorney of Florida's 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County back in November 2016 — just beating Republican challenger Mark Ober by just over 5,000 votes.

Warren was then reelected in 2020, surpassing the Republicans by a more comfortable 46,000-vote margin.