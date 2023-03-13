American Airlines flight diverted to Jacksonville due to technical issues

The flight was traveling from Washington, D.C. to Tampa when it was diverted.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An American Airlines flight traveling from Washington, D.C. to Tampa was diverted to Jacksonville Monday afternoon.

The flight experienced mechanical issues around 3 p.m. All 156 people onboard landed safely at Jacksonville International Airport, a spokesperson for JAX said.

On March 1, a Spirit Airlines flight was diverted to Jacksonville due to a battery on fire in an overhead bin. The flight left out of Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport and was headed to Orlando.

On Feb. 22, an American Airlines flight from Jacksonville, bound for Washington D.C, ended up being diverted to Raleigh–Durham International (RDU) Airport due to an 'unruly passenger'.