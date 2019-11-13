TITUSVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE:

The AMBER Alert has been canceled. The children have been found. No other information was given.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Angel Burson, 5, and Lloyd Burson Jr., 3.

The children were last seen in the area of the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue in Titusville.

The children may be with Melanie Martin, 30.

The three of them may be in the company of Lloyd Burson Sr., 35.

They may be traveling in a blue, full-sized SUV.

If located, do not approach.

Call 911 immediately.

